Response to COVID increase should be recommendations, not mandates

Once again the Commonwealth faces an increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the Department of Public Health, Kentucky’s positivity rate has climbed from 2 percent at the beginning of July to 8.55 percent last Thursday and almost all counties are considered hot zones for transmission. We are not alone, plenty of other states face the same increase in cases as the Delta variant appears to be working its way across the nation.

There are several notable differences in how this virus appears to be spreading. According to public health experts and health care providers, the Delta variant is now the dominant strain. This strain is highly contagious, but vaccinated Kentuckians seem to be faring well. As of last week, the state reported that 94.5 percent of active COVID cases were in unvaccinated individuals. Of those infected, 91.8 percent of those hospitalized and 88 percent of Kentuckians who died were unvaccinated. While vaccinated individuals can get the virus, they appear to have fewer symptoms and suffer far less than those without the vaccine. Clearly the vaccines are working, a testament to the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed.

There is also a difference in the state’s response to the virus. While this surge requires a government response, it is equally important that it gets the right response. Our state has an opportunity to provide leadership by educating the public, making the vaccine easily available, and ensuring access to testing and treatment. Each of these is an appropriate course of action and well within the scope of our state government’s authority.

So far, the Governor has shown appropriate restraint, releasing information and recommendations to guide individual choices. To date, he has suggested that unvaccinated Kentuckians wear masks indoors when not in their home; Kentuckians at higher risk due to pre-existing conditions wear masks when not in their home; and those in jobs with significant public exposure should consider wearing a mask at work. In addition, the administration is renewing the call for unvaccinated Kentuckians, when eligible, to get vaccinated. The Governor also issued a recommendation that unvaccinated students in grades K-12 wear a mask or face covering. To date, it appears he will leave the ultimate decision up to individual school boards where parents can have the greatest participation in the decision-making process.

However, the Governor is requiring that anyone in a state building or facility – regardless of vaccination status – must be masked. There are exceptions, as the legislative branch, the Department of Agriculture, Auditor’s Office, Treasurer’s Office, and Attorney General’s Office have continued their own policies allowing the fully vaccinated to remain unmasked.

While I continue to monitor the administration’s efforts to control the spread of this virus, I want to again stress that government should be engaged in building awareness and sharing information. However, ultimately, the people of Kentucky are capable of making the right decisions for their families. This is evidenced by the fact that a significant portion of the state’s adult population has voluntarily chosen to become vaccinated. Mandating vaccinated Kentuckians to wear a mask is counterproductive to further vaccination efforts because it removes a critical incentive. Rather than another heavy-handed mandate like those introduced by the administration last year, we must respect the right of individuals, businesses, churches, school districts, and other organizations to act appropriately in their own best interests.

Preventing future governors from overstepping their authority during a long-term state of emergency was a major goal for us during the 2021 Regular Session. With the passage of several well-crafted pieces of legislation, including HB 1, SB 1, SB 2, and HJR 77, we strengthened the separation of powers and ensured that this and future governors engage with the Kentucky General Assembly in setting any policies that carry the weight of law. This is not a radical idea, but rather a rational approach to long-term emergencies. After all, our nation was created to escape the tyranny of unilateral leadership.

Before I close, I will add one thing about vaccinations. I know there are a lot of questions still out there about their safety and effectiveness. I am not an expert on the topic and I will not pretend to be. But, I do suggest you take any questions you have to your doctor and have a conversation about whether or not the vaccine is right for you. Then, if you are like me, you take it to the Great Physician and pray about it. Do not turn to Facebook, Twitter, or TikTok. Seek the truth from those you trust as experts.