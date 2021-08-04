August 4, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Mason County Cattlemen’s Association’s 2021 scholarship was presented to Alyssa Cracraft, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School. This was the first scholarship presented by the organization. Cracraft is the daughter of Brian and Kellie Cracraft of the SlipUp community. She has grown up around the cattle industry, gaining respect for farmers and cattle producers. She will continue her education at the University of Kentucky working toward a degree in physical therapy.

