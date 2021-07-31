Lewis County District Court

July 27, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:
Kenny Ray Bevins, 46, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, serve 30 days with conditional release.
Leia Cox, 23, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Ronald Hardymon Jr., 60, receiving stolen property under $500, serve 12 months with conditional release.
Kelly Scott Highfield, 46, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances/opiates first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin Howard, 29, third-degree possession of controlled substances, serve 12 months with conditional release.
April Lightner, 33, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon B. Spencer, 34, speeding 26 miles over limit, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Eric Taylor, 44, second-degree criminal mischief 12 months/serve 180 days, theft by unlawful taking under $500 12 months/serve 180 days.
Kristi Bertram, 32, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.
Dustin E. Cottingham, 30, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, serve 30 days with conditional release.
Kenneth Hamilton, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, serve 30 days with conditional release.
Carrie M. Lippert, 40, operating on suspended/revoked license, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on Oct. 24.
Chadwick Major, 28, fourth-degree assault minor injury, serve 60 days with conditional release.
Billy Ray McClurg, 31, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, pretrial hearing on Aug. 3.
Timothy Rust, 62, failure to comply with sex offender registration, not guilty plea, preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.
James Blevins, third-degree terroristic threatening, serve 12 months with conditional release.
Johnny Curtis Farley, 26, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, all dismissed with proof.
Judy Kay Hampton, 57, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, all dismissed with proof.
Dorothy Rice Harlow, 48, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, both dismissed with proof.
Dylan R. Leonard, 26, no motorcycle operator license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notify Frankfort.
Danielle McCane, 35, driving on DUI suspended license, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Timothy Shane Morrison, 32, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, all dismissed with proof.
Paul Matthew Stone, 37, leaving scene of accident, driving on DUI suspended license, failure to maintain insurance, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.