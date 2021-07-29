Billionaires left Earth, but couldn’t escape its problems

This is an open show for the following counties: Mason, Bracken, Lewis, Robertson, and Fleming. To be eligible to show, the exhibitor must be a 4-H or FFA member. 4-H members are to have completed 6 hours of training; FFA members must be in good standing. Novice exhibitors are to be between the ages of 5-8 to be eligible to show. Eligibility ceases at the age of 21 or 3 years after graduating from high school.

All animals may pre-register on the Germantown Fair website. Exhibitors may pre-register 4 animals at $5.00 per head with a maximum of $20.00. At the time of pre-registration, identify possible number of animals in each species. At the time of registration, the exhibitor does not have to specify animals. Pre-registration will be available until July 23, 2021. If registered after said date, the registration fee will be $10.00 per animal including up to the day of the show. Showman will receive a bracelet once registered. If the showman must leave the fairground for any reason, the bracelet will allow the showman to re-enter the fairground on said show day. The color of the bracelets will change each day. All registration fees will go directly back to the livestock show. In case of an emergency, you may substitute another species if the animal meets all other show rules. Novice exhibitors are not required to pre-register.

A combination of any species may be shown, not to exceed 4 animals. Animals will be logged on the state youth livestock forms that require the location of the animal and the signature of both exhibitor and Guardian. All livestock shown must have a KUIP tag to be eligible to show at the Germantown Youth Livestock Show (excluding feeders which may have Metal 61 or RF-ID tag)

Livestock will have to be on the fairground at a designated time. Species will have times for weight card submission. All livestock and trailers must leave at the conclusion of the show. All animals must have proper tags and Health Papers at the time of arrival at the fairground.

All weights will be declared weights; the weight card will have a submission deadline. Sheep and Goats are not to exceed 5 pounds of declared weight, swine are not to exceed 15 pounds of declared weight, feeder calves are not to exceed 25 pounds of declared weight and fat steers/heifers are not to exceed 50 pounds of declared weight. At the judge’s and/or Rules Committee’s discretion, animals will be weighed back to check declared weights. If there is a question or dispute about said livestock, it must be immediately taken off scales, scales balanced to 0 and re-weighed. The second weight is the official weight. There is to be only 1 weigh-back per animal per show. Weight cards are to be submitted to the Secretaries Office located in front of the livestock barn.

The President of the Fair Board is to appoint a Judges Committee to make recommendations for the Judge; all recommendations are to be submitted by December 1. The final decision is to be made by the Committee Chair and will be posted to the Germantown Fair website by mid-January.

Shows start at designated times for each species. Check-in time will be from 4:00-5:30 pm ET at which time all weight cards are to be turned in. If you plan on showing in showmanship, participants must be signed in by 5:00 pm. The shows are to begin at 5:30 pm.

Stalls will be available for pinning at 8:00 am. There are to be NO stall reservations; stalls are for the species that are being shown that day; 2 animals per pin. Pin assignments must be turned in with weight cards. Failure to clean pens may result in the premium check being withheld. The Make-up area is to be designated at the time of the show. All livestock will be asked to exit out the side of the barn.

All trailers must provide their own generators. They will not be allowed to plug into fairground electricity. All trailers are to be parked in the designated area by the cattle and horse barns. Trailers are not to be parked inside the fence; this includes those who show off trailers.

There will be announcements made over the Remind App and Information Board which will allow exhibitors time for preparations. Classes and show orders will be posted behind the show barn.

Sheep, Goat, and Hog classes will be divided by weight and/or breed only, with the decision on class breaks made by the Livestock Show committee. Cattle are to be divided by sex and/or weight only. If an exhibitor has multiple animals in the final drive and is selected as Champion, that exhibitor is to be excused from the drive until a Reserve has been selected. Once selected, the exhibitor may enter back into the final drive for selection of 3rd thru 5th. If an exhibitor is selected as Champion or Reserve Champion, the exhibitor will not be eligible for Champion or Reserve in any other species. If an exhibitor has a class winner in another species, those class winners will be excused from the champion drive until Grand and Reserve have been selected. Homegrown Champion/Reserve Champion ties following Champion drive. Animals are eligible for the final drive-up thru 3rd place in each class if needed.

An Overall Showman will be chosen on Saturday following the conclusion of all Livestock shows. If you are a division winner in showmanship in a species, you are ineligible to show in any other species. Overall Showmen are responsible for returning to the fairground, with your animal, at a designated time to compete for Overall Showman. If you are unable to return, the exhibitor must notify a member of the Rules Committee prior to leaving the fairground on the day of said show.

A Supreme Animal will be chosen at a designated time on Saturday. If an exhibitor has won Champion or Reserve in any species, that animal must stay on the fairground until the Supreme Animal is chosen. If unable to stay, the exhibitor is to notify a member of the Rules Committee.

All Members must be present and show their own livestock during the show. In case of illness or multiple animals in a class, another 4-H or FFA member may show the livestock. You must show your own animal tagged or co-tagged in showmanship.

Showmanship will be offered for each species with a winner for each of the following divisions based on age as of January 1: Senior (18 and up), Intermediate (14-17), Junior (11-13), Clover (9-10) and Novice (5-8). Novice showman will be ineligible for Overall Showman. *If you win Overall Showman, you will be ineligible for showmanship ongoing. *

Any action by participants, guardians, or parents not in the best interest of the show will result in disqualification from the show. No beating, no injections of any kind to enhance the appearance of the livestock will be allowed.

Exhibitors must follow the new KY 4-H and FFA ownership and possession rule and have a signed form on file with their agent or advisor.

All animals must be castrated or without testicles prior to KUIP tagging and entry. All beef (steers & heifers) animals must be dehorned prior to the show with no visible horns allowed.

Questions on rules will be referred to the Rules Committee and their decision is final. A protest must be made prior to the show. Protestors must pay a $ 100.00 non-refundable fee.

If there are any questions about the rules, please see a member of the Rules Committee (Greg Bess, Tony Johnson, Jordan Massey, Brooke Perkins).

All animals can be fitted during their said show. Exhibitors are not allowed to dye/change the color of the animal.

If you have questions or need more information, please contact Walter Rosser (606) 584-0222, Mark Weiss (606) 584-1648, or Greg Bess (606) 407-7029.

We look forward to your participation in this year’s show.