MISS PRE-TEEN PAGEANT

July 28, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
2020 Miss Pre Teen Germantown Fair Chloe Richardson 1st Runner Up Victoria Brown 2nd Runner Up Madlyn Starkey

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 4, AT 7:30 P.M.

ENTRY FEE: $50 (NON-REFUNDABLE)

Cash or Credit Card Only

(Visit www.germantownfair.com. Go to buy tickets, click on the pageant you are wanting to pay entry for, fill out all the information, click buy ticket now, look at the gray box make sure it says 1, click view cart, check to make sure information is correct, if so, click proceed to checkout, fill out payment information then continue to payment.)

AGES: 8 – 12

Mandatory Rehearsal: Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, 4 p.m.

Deadline to enter is Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at Rehearsal

