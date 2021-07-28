2021 Germantown Fair

Schedule

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Cruise-In (Gayle McCord, DJ) | Noon – 4 p.m.

BBQ Cook-Off | (Purchase Food 11:30 a.m.)

Germantown Fair Horse Show | 6 p.m.

Howie Howe Memorial Tractor Pull | 7 p.m.

Monday, August 2, 2021

Rabbit & Poultry Show | 6 p.m.

Demo Derby | 7:30 p.m.

Miss Germantown Fair | 7:30 p.m.

Chicken Rodeo | 7:30 p.m.

Pen the Pig | 8:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Floral Hall Entries | 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Fun Horse Show | 5 p.m.

Pedal Power Tractor Pull | 6:30 p.m.

Miss Teen | 7:30 p.m.

Garden Tractor Pull | 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 4, 2021

Livestock Show (Beef) | 5 p.m.

KOI Truck & Quad Drags | 7 p.m.

Miss Pre-Teen | 7:30 p.m.

Pro Wrestling | 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 5, 2021

Tractor Driving Contest | 4 p.m.

Livestock Show (Swine) | 5 p.m.

KITPA Truck & Tractor Pull | 7:30 p.m.

Little Miss & Mister | 7:30 p.m.

Cake Auction | 8 p.m.

Friday, August 6, 2021

Kids Corn Hole Tournament | 4 p.m.

Livestock Show (Sheep & Goats) | 5 p.m.

Corn Hole Tournament | 6 p.m.

Baby Miss & Mister | 6 p.m.

KITPA Truck & Tractor Pull | 7:30 p.m.

Tiny Miss & Mister | 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 7, 2021

Floral Hall Pick-Up | 9 a.m. – noon

Open KY Dairy Show | 9:30 a.m.

Open KY Beef Show | 10 a.m.

Central KY Remote Control Pullers | 40 p.m.

Baby Show | 5 p.m.

Supreme Showman & Animal | 6 p.m.

Mud Sling | 7:30 p.m.

Band | 8 p.m.

