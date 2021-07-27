Home 719 Contact Information 719 Contact Information July 27, 2021 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Horse Stalls Dawn Kelsch 606-782-5253 Floral Hall LuAnn Asbury 606-564-0478 Pageants – Pavilion Angie Black 606-748-2744 ablackgermantownfair@gmail.com Vendor Booth & Concessions Mark Massey 606-724-5331 View Comments Editor's Picks Local authorities praise emergency response amidst storm devastation Ledger Independent - October 3, 2024 The devastation of Hurricane Helene has been felt in and around the local area. Day 6: Katrina Campbell Ledger Independent - October 1, 2024 The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Litrenta indicted by grand jury Ledger Independent - September 29, 2024 BROOKSVILLE — A man arrested for impersonating a peace officer has been indicted by a Bracken County grand jury. MCTC secures $1 million federal grant Ledger Independent - September 28, 2024 Maysville Community and Technical College will receive over $1 million in federal funding soon. Day 5: Brandi Courtney-Feagan Ledger Independent - September 25, 2024 AUGUSTA — The Ledger Independent is publishing a 50/50 series featuring 50 things over 50 weeks. During this series, our readers can expect to see different “Local Talents/Artisans” each week. Load more