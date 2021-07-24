Fleming County church offers tutoring

The years 2020 and early 2021 were difficult for all of us as families struggled with job loss, sickness, death and isolation. Businesses struggled from closure and reduced patronage and our children struggled with separation from friends and teachers at school. Yes, there was virtual learning, which was a big positive in a mainly negative world. Even so, many of our children, especially the elementary ones, struggled with their school work and as a result fell behind.
Flemingsburg Baptist Church wants to help those children struggling with their studies and offer them an opportunity for one-on-one or small group tutoring. We are launching a weekly after-school tutoring session to begin Thursday, Sept. 9 to help elementary students from the Ewing and Flemingsburg elementary schools and possibly middle school students at a later date. The sessions will be weekly for an hour after school. Buses will deliver students from their school to the church around 4 p.m. where tutoring sessions will be conducted in the church’s fellowship hall. There will be a 15 minute snack time with a devotion, leaving 45 minutes for tutoring. Parents/Guardians will be responsible for picking up their child after the session.
We are already working with the Fleming County School system, and have several retired teachers who have committed to working with the children. We need others to prepare and serve snacks, clean up and monitor the children as they arrive and depart.
An old African adage says, “It takes a village to raise a child.” We believe it takes a community to help our youth. The more volunteers we have, the more children we can help. Please consider being a part of this endeavor. Years ago, Fleming County School system scored high in academics in the state of Kentucky. Help us again work toward that goal by focusing on academics, one student at a time.
If you cannot be involved personally, then you might consider a monetary, tax-deductible contribution to help with the purchase of snacks and other materials used for the tutoring sessions by making a contribution to: Tutor Time, c/o Flemingsburg Baptist Church, P. O. Box 4, Flemingsburg, Ky. 41041. For more information contact June Pugh at 849-2651 or Janice Vice at 845-9686.