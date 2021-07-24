July 24, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

July 14, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

Michael Scott Dailey, 30, driving on DUI suspended license second offense in five years, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on July 28.

Allen Menkedick, 41, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $50 fine plus court costs, no/expired registration plates $50 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change $50 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 30 days.

Chasity Smith, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, controlled substance prescription not in original container two counts, second-degree possession of controlled substances, third-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

Ashley Ann Collins, 31, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear.

James Bradley Wynn, 42, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

