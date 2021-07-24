July 13, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:
Anthony None Buckler, 30, speeding 15 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear.
Christopher Cooper, 40, third-degree criminal trespassing two counts, theft by unlawful taking under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Danny W. Edington, 19, alcohol intoxication in a public place $25 fine.
Kelly Scott Highfield, 46, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of opiates first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Melvin Lancaster, 61, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Danny Logan, 36, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joseph Montieth, speeding 15 miles over limit, operating vehicle on expired license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Hannah Mosley, 18, no operator license, failure to wear seat belts, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Harrold Potter, 38, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Kelly Ruth Potter, 39, speeding five miles over limit, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Timothy C. Potter, 35, no/expired other state registration receipt or plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
Jason Rickett, fourth-degree assault minor injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Amber N. Skaggs, 27, possession of marijuana $50 fine.
Joseph N. Corns, 48, public nuisance through accumulation of rubbish, dismissed.
Carleen Lutz, 49, menacing, six-month diversion.
James H. Riffe, 35, third-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, serve 12 months with conditional release.