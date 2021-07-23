Mason County District Court

July 19, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Christopher Glenn Bothman, 41, failure to wear seat belts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.
Austin Matthew Broughton, 20, speeding 14 miles over limit $28 fine plus court costs, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Austin Matthew Broughton, 20, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Cathleen R. Cox, 49, speeding 14 miles over limit $28 fine, reckless driving dismissed.
David Lee Davenport, 62, speeding 24 miles over limit $48 fine and court costs waived.
Makayla Lynn Highfield, 22, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 23.
Michael Jolly, 48, unauthorized recycle, local city ordinance, six-month diversion.
Joshua King, 24, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Robert G. Lewis, 39, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing, alcohol intoxication in a public place, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Stacy Ray Martin, 45, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Terence Lee Taylor, 39, speeding five miles over limit dismissed, possession of marijuana $100 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.
Charles Thornton, 33, harassment, second-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Travis Allen Whisner, 18, reckless driving $100 fine and court costs waived.
Russell F. Chandler, 34, harassing communications, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Cody Eli John Farris, 19, trafficking in marijuana serve 180 days, drug paraphernalia, serve 90 days concurrently, conditional release plus court costs.
Michael Wayne Fite, 53, failure to or improper signal, first-degree possession of controlled substance first offense, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia, failure to notify DOT of address change, one headlight, bound to grand jury.
James D. Fryman, 36, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
James D. Fryman 36, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
James D. Fryman, 36, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired registration plates, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Woodie Insko, 59, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
David Allen Linville, 35, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, pretrial conference on July 26.
Charles J. Thornton, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial conference on July 26.
Stephanie Copas, 38, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Mathew Joesph Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., serve 180 days, conditional release, court costs waived.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional release, court costs waived.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, first-degree stalking, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., bound to grand jury.
Brandon Newdigate, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 21.
Brandon L. Newdigate, 42, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on July 21.
Augustin Perez, 30, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 26.
Floyd Lloyd Rust, 60, theft by unlawful taking under $500, serve 90 days with conditional release.