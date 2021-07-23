Support Kentucky FFA with Southern States propane

July 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Southern States Cooperatives have joined forces with the Kentucky FFA Foundation to help support FFA members

Flemingsburg and Maysville Southern States Cooperatives have joined forces with the Kentucky FFA Foundation to help support FFA members in Fleming, Mason, Bracken and Robertson counties.

For the months of July and August, Flemingsburg and Maysville Southern States will donate one cent for every gallon of propane purchased. The total amount donated will be divided between the four FFA chapters at the end of the promotion.

This donation comes at no added expense to the consumer, but is yet another way Southern States is supporting the young men and women who are involved in Kentucky FFA.

“The Kentucky FFA Foundation and Southern States have a rich history of collaborating on philanthropic efforts and making a difference in their communities,” said Sheldon McKinney, executive director of the Kentucky FFA Foundation. “This partnership has the potential to make a significant impact in your local chapters and in our state.”

Call the Flemingsburg Southern States today at 606-845-5811 to schedule your propane fill up during July and August, and support your local FFA chapters.

The Kentucky FFA Foundation cultivates partnerships which support the FFA vision to grow leaders, build communities, and strengthen agriculture. Kentucky FFA Foundation initiatives impact more than 15,700 FFA members in 158 FFA chapters across Kentucky.

