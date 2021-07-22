Bellarmine announces Dean’s List

July 22, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Bellarmine University has announced its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester. Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Maysville dean’s list students include Vance Underwood, Senior, English, Mason County High School; and Annie Wamsley, Senior, Political Science, Mason County High School.

