Bellarmine announces Dean’s List

July 23, 2021
July 20, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Rashad Shukur Abdul-Salaam, 21, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Nathan L. Atkins, 51, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Nathan L. Atkins, 51, all-terrain vehicles violation, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Rebecca L. Blum, 41, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, license to be in possession dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed.
Kevin Charles Broghamer, 41, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jamie L. Brooks, 31, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Brenton Duane Brown, 24, second-degree burglary, second-degree indecent exposure, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Mark Allen Cropper, 57, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.
Pearleona Denise Dean, 22, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Richard A. Deatley, 25, local city ordinance $150 fine, local city ordinance $250 fine serve 60 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Scott Willis Denoma, 30, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jerry Wayne Huff, 28, disregarding stop sign, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 24.
Drue Hyrcza, 58, local city ordinance $150 fine plus court costs.
Shaun Kaeff Jr. 19, instructional permit violations $25 fine, reckless driving $20 fine plus court costs.
Shaun Kaeff, 19, disregarding stop sign $20 fine, instructional permit violations dismissed, court costs waived.
Tyler James Larison, 22, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed, court costs waived.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no/expired registration plates, no operator license, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
James Albert McClaskey, 56, no motorcycle operator license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Melissa K. Moore, 26, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on Aug. 17.
Colten Lee Newman, 31, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed.
Cord Eldon Nickoson, 44, receiving stolen property under $10,000, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on Aug. 3.
Kevin Wayne Ruark, 28, speeding 10 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 24.
Matthew Paul Smitson, 37, disregarding stop sign, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear notify DOT.
Andrew Travis Songy, 21, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine plus court costs.
John E. Sparks, 34, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jaason T. Starke, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jerrod Robert Taylor, 41, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.
Anthony W. Thomas, 36, failure to wear seat belts, booster seat violations, failure to appear notify DOT.
Janet Hardy Thompson, 68, speeding 26 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Sarah Marie Turner, 25, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jonathan A. Wallingford, 35, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, license to be in possession dismissed, operating vehicle on expired license $25 fine.