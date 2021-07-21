Mason County property transfers

Tony D. Price to Tony D. Price, 1249 Second Street, no monetary consideration.

Karen G. Hall, Karen Leonard, Robert Leonard and Sammy Wallace Hall Estate to Don A. Ritchie, 6692 US 68 May’s Lick, $194,500.

Karen Lynn Garlitz and Marilyn J. Garlitz to Linza Ray Mason and Sharon J. Mason, 100 Mason Pointe unit 111, $115,000.

Paula M. Ormes to Robert A. Bradford and Ashley N. Bradford, 3579 Germantown Road, $265,000.

Brian A. Kirk and Ashley S. Kirk to Erienne Doty and Devan Doty, 686 Joyce Ann Circle, $230,500.

Kean Sok and Patrick Ou Sok to Kean Sok and Patrick Ou Sok, 286 West Maple Leaf Road, no monetary consideration.

Ford Acres Farm LLC to Stephen Eric Bach and Pamela C. Pasierb, Lot 77 Parry Place 6004 Burley Court, $14,995.

Rhonda Toller, Donna G. Sapp Estate and Robyn McCann to John F. Kilgore, 9513 Mason Lewis Road, $49,000.

Connie Shemwell, Wes Shemwell, Larry Robinson, Michelle Robinson, Mary Robinson Griffey, Derek Griffey, Judy Gallenstein, James L. Gallenstein Jr. and Russell R. Robinson to James L. Gallenstein Jr. and Judy Gallenstein, 1351 Mefford Heights Circle, $78,000.

Aaron R. Sager to Aaron A. Toller and Kendra D. Toller, 1558 Martha Ann Drive, $165,000.

Dolores Butler Donovan to Kenneth Roger Myers Jr. and Tami Rowell, 1401 East Second Street, $155,000.

Klee Trading LLC to Robert C. Klee, 11 East Fourth Street, no monetary consideration.

Alicia Fox to Gregory Googe, 911 East Third Street, no monetary consideration.

Jarad LLC to Colin D. Smith and Amber J. Smith, Lot 4 Ashwood Estates, $285,000.

Carole S. Evans to John N. Mack and Lois J. Mack, 298 Bon Haven Drive, $230,000.

Brad Michael King and Marjorie Jane King to Cameron W. Six, 41137 and 41139 US 62 May’s Lick, $159.

