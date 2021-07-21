HOW YOU SEE IT

Dear editor,

I would like to bring forward to the general public an issue that is occurring at our detention center in Maysville. This is my opinion, not an official statement from our local government. I have been approached by many individuals who have the same concerns and beliefs that I am about to present as I have been asked to pen this letter.

Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary was able to find non-taxpayer funds to start an educational program at the jail to assist qualified inmates to become certified master gardeners, that would help them with employment when being released. Permits were obtained and all legal work completed. An article explaining the project was then put in The Ledger Independent to inform our residents of the construction.

The construction is a state of the art “high tunnel” that is a canopy on a metal frame where you can plant and grow vegetables year-round. It was placed on the last of the usable grounds owned by the county next to the detention center. To date, approximately $32,000 has been spent to this point and the first crop is underway. Phase one was a success. We can now lower our food costs and provide an education as well.

Our next phase is the building of a classroom for the inmates to receive their classroom training for the master gardening certificate, with phase three being a small greenhouse to be able to become self-sufficient from seed to harvest. A major start for an inmate being released. Not only an education for employment but an education on how to grow their own food, a respectable and practical trade.

Jailer Lisa Kern-Yeary wanted to follow this educational expansion by naming the project in honor of the three men located on the monument in front of the project. Abolitionist and land donor John G. Fee, Principal William Humphrey, and Principal O.W. Whyte. I for one had the honor of meeting Mr. Whyte when attending junior high school that was on this property in my youth. He made a great impression on me by helping with drafting classes. I utilized his extra educational assistance and personal attention throughout my law enforcement years and to this day. I remember him telling me I had a gift in drafting that set the stage for my career. In essence, I have a debt of gratitude for him.

After the high tunnel was completed, several citizens approached Judge (Owen) McNeill demanding it be torn down and removed from the property! It was reported by the concerned citizens a verbal agreement was given to never build on that site. No record has been found of this agreement by either party. As it goes, a group of citizens and the county government met along with jail officials in the county judge’s office and the basic premise of the group was for us to tear it down! Again, the project was built on county property.

A second and third meeting was scheduled by the concerned group of people as the county officials and the jail administration was invited to their own property for the third one to listen to their complaints. I would really like to commend several in attendance for their positive attitude and their willingness to work out a solution. However, others said they would have nothing else but to have it removed. Jailer Kern-Yeary informed the group we would build a divider to the monument if so desired, but the response was to tear it down. The ones in the group who were interested were then silenced by the tear it down group. Now it appeared to be in an impasse. Again, I would like to commend the rational thinking by several in the crowd with their recommendations but we were also met with threats of voting blocks or a directed effort by vote in the next election to remove the current government if this was not torn down. If I were an elected official, I would perceive this as a political and personal threat! Again, you have the right to vote for your candidate. Being in law enforcement for 36 years and corrections for almost four, threats such as these will not be tolerated. Vote for who you want in office, I’ll support you, as I would any American. Give me your opinion and I’ll listen, give me recommendations and I’ll consider, threaten me and I’ll stand fast with no budging. Again, this is not from the local government, this is from the people who asked me to go public with this issue. This is also my personal take on discussions as a citizen of the community and a voter in Mason County.

Again, I would like to commend the men and women who have concerns to discuss the issue civil and non-capriciously. There was no disrespect directed toward anyone. There was only honor to the men of the monument that is solely maintained and cared for by the jail and county. The cost of lighting and maintenance is covered by the county. The cleaning and ground are maintained by the detention center. The repair expected to be taken care of by the county. I have also discussed this with two of the last three jailers of the detention center and was told no formal get-together was held during their tenure as jailer. From what we understand, only drive-by visits. We as a detention center honor these gentlemen every day, we come to work, to clean, to maintain and to be the caretaker of the monument. It is a beacon of respect for the men represented who stood for the oppressed, education and fairness to all. What better honor could one bestow but to build an educational facility for the less fortunate people who have found themselves in a jail setting? Give them a chance to succeed, don’t assist with their constant returning to jail for many of them because they have no skills to fall back upon other than crime. I for one would defend this monument as it stands and what it represents in the event a call to tear it down is entertained.

Many rumors have circulated in our community and I just wanted to set the record straight. We have a choice of educating the inmate community to make available to them a better opportunity of success in life by getting an education and master gardening diploma in honor of the three great men that have been immortalized on the monument that is solely maintained by the county. Or tear it down as some have demanded along with and threaten voter retaliation, special voting blocks, petitions, and threats of picketing to get their way.

What I see is that the property was sold to the school board, then sold to the Mason Fiscal Court. Let me recommend the county sell the jail to this group to do what they wish and build a $20,000,000 facility on the hill. The choice is the community’s elected officials on the selling or new facility, but until then I applaud Jailer Kern-Yeary for her innovative beliefs, actions, and tenacity to help our inmates break the chains of recidivism and by giving them a chance to make a difference in themselves and their families lives and becoming a productive part of our community.

Let’s see who stands behind progress or threats. Let’s see who supports what the great men on the monument stood for. Freedom, education and the breaking of the chains of the oppressed, or tear it down.

Sincerely,

Michael A. Rigdon

Maysville