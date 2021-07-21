HOW YOU SEE IT

July 21, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Fly me to the moon

Isn’t it amazing how everybody is so worried about climate change and the environment yet the richest man in the world can pay his way onto a rocket ship. Rocket ships disperse thousands of gallons of rocket fuel into the atmosphere, but because he’s rich he can do this and nobody seems at all concerned.

Above all be kind

Just remember to be kind, check on your neighbors and especially the elderly in this heatwave. Take care of your animals and don’t leave your children in cars.

Trending Recipes