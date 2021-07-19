Where is the money going?

This package the government is giving out where each child is getting $300 would be a fantastic idea if there was a way to be sure it is being used for the child. Just like how some people get food stamps meant to help feed their families but instead they sell them for cash. When the stimulus package went out that was supposed to help people pay their rent and other bills, instead people were out buying expensive televisions and cars and things. I know this because I rent properties, I ended up with two separate tenants owing me $3,800 each and since evictions were suspended there was nothing I could do. Then they want to call us slumlords for not keeping up the properties, how are we to maintain the properties with no money coming in ourselves? I do my best and may the good Lord help us all because we are all in need of a little help.

Easy job, big pay

Brittany Spears father says he has been with her day and night, well I don’t even like her but for that kind of money I would be too, so somebody give her my name. At 39 years old it can’t be too hard to keep an eye on her.

Now open

The welcome center is now open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and the clothing bank is also open now on Mondays from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Tuesday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m for anybody in need.