July 13, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Jason Timothy Adkins, 33, second-degree indecent exposure, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Amanda Dawn Bauer, 32, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Felicia Douglas, 33, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, menacing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Tracy Dugan, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing, harassment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Bonnie M. Dyer, 54, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Bonnie Mae Dyer, 54, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs first offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Randi M. Fulmer, 32, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, failure to appear notify DOT.
Lordale Grandison, 59, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Joshua D. Hall, 30, inciting a riot, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Richard Antonio Jenkins, 32, no operator license, rear license not illuminated, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jessica Oldham, 28, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, illegal possession of legend drug, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.
Ashley R. Pendell, 32, speeding five miles over limit, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear notify DOT.
Alyssa Ann Polley, 21, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Charles Pribble, 37, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, license to be in possession, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brittney Reese, 31, flagrant non support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Rodney R. Rymer, 32, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Michele Yvette Vienneau, 54, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear notify DOT.
Dillion Barnett, 24, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Robert Dale Farley, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree terroristic threatening, pretrial conference on Sept. 1.
Sara Lee Ginn, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on July 21.
Darius Lee Groskreutz, 26, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Erica Hafer, 23, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on July 21.
Brittany Lynn Hatfield, 31, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 40, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Elmer Edward Stephenson, 40, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle Mitchell Tscaenn, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Kyle Mitchell Tscaenn, 27, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Tonya Wheeler, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Sarah Young, 20, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 23.
Nathan Bellew, 41, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 15.
Raymond Boschert, 26, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Stephanie Copas, 38, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 19.
Andrea D. Elliott, 29, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on July 21.
Kevin M. McCarthy, 59, engaging in organized crime/criminal syndicate, bound to grand jury.
Kevin Mark McCarthy, 59, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense two counts, bound to grand jury.
Maxwell Lee Pardi, 43, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, obscuring the identity of a machine, operating on suspended revoked license, bound to grand jury.
Gail Marie Powell, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, bound to grand jury.
Abigail T. Smith, 47, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on July 21.
Thomas Stephenson, 39, flagrant non support, bound to grand jury.