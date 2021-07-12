HOW YOU SEE IT

July 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Not so much

To the person who commented, “God sent us help.” I don’t think so. God isn’t in this, where have you been since Joe Biden became president? Everything you said in your comment was a lie, it’s been just the opposite of what you said. So you must watch the news channels that support liberalism. We have nothing but evil people wanting to destroy our country in the Biden administration. Wake up.

Caterwauling

I have contacted every official and animal control in Aberdeen that I can about these feral cats. These cats are damaging my property, my new pool, and the top of my car as well as the planters. They poop everywhere and one brought a dead animal underneath my friend’s trailer and left it until everything for a block all around wreaked. These cats fight at night right under my window to where I cannot sleep, and they are everywhere. People are letting them run unchecked and letting them breed out of control. You can also tell many of them are sick and I don’t want them infecting my dogs either with pooping all over my yard. Something needs to be done, I urge everyone to start calling our officials and complaining until they do something.

Good job

In Friday’s paper the letter to the editor from Kathy Bishop titled ‘What is Fair’ it really was a true letter and a great letter she wrote. Keep up the good work. Also in the paper was a picture of of kids in their patriotic outfits, it was a beautiful picture and they are beautiful kids.

Not bad for an old guy

Tell Robert Roe he’s doing a great job for an old man with computer problems, I can barely answer my cell phone. So he’s doing great.

