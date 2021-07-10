July 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

July 6, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Willie Bentley, 53, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Oct. 5.

Tyler Andrew Lee, 23, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to maintain insurance, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear notify DOT.

Jesse Lee Lykins Jr., 45, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, license to be in possession dismissed.

Amy Williams, 48, theft by deception including cold checks under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Carmine Frank Witten, 57, failure to or improper signal, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, third-degree terroristic threatening, serve 30 days conditional discharge.

Amanda N. Hill, 39, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating motor vehicle without a license $150 fine, failure to produce insurance card $25 fine.

Kayla Kilgore, 31, public intoxication on controlled substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Perry Knell, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct serve 12 months conditional release, resisting arrest serve 12 months conditional release.

Joel E. Morgan, 39, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance cards, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Taylor Rice, 43, receiving stolen property under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Steven A. Teegarden, 35, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating on suspended/revoked license, convicted felon in possession of handgun, bound to grand jury.

