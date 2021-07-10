Students Make Dean’s List

July 10, 2021
July 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Joseph Lee Michael Adkins, 22, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired other state registration receipt or plates, diversion complete dismissed.
Isaiah S. Clark, 19, possession of marijuana, disregarding traffic control device, failure to produce insurance card, diversion complete dismissed.
Terry I. Commodore, 49, no operator license, dismissed.
Matthew Elliott, 34, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Paul H. Faris Jr., 55, alcohol intoxication in a public place third offense within 12 months, serve 30 days, conditional discharge, must complete treatment.
Anthony Helms, 39, careless driving, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Stacie Jo Highfield, 44, no/expired registration plates $25 fine, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed, court costs waved.
Brandy Howland, 36, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jamie Lee Jimison, 33, failure to maintain insurance, obstructed vision and or windshield, diversion complete dismissed.
Brandon Lawhun, 29, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 9.
Sylvia Lieb, 71, speeding 20 miles over the limit in a school zone, $40 fine plus court costs.
Scott M. Lowe, 33, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on July 21.
Brian Lykins, 44, theft by unlawful taking under $500, diversion failed, summons on Aug. 9.
Nicole Morton, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree assault on peace officer with non-communicable bodily fluid, summons on Aug. 9.
Rebecca Kay Reeder, 63, theft by unlawful taking under $500, diversion complete dismissed.
Abigail T. Smith, 47, theft by unlawful taking from vehicle under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Terence Lee Taylor, 39, speeding five miles over limit, possession of marijuana, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lorie Ann Thurman, 58, possession of marijuana, diversion complete dismissed.
Nicholas C. Walker, 27, second-degree disorderly conduct serve 30 days conditional discharge, alcohol intoxication in public place $25 fine plus court costs.
Brandon Case, 33, prohibited sale of vehicle with removed/altered vin number, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial hearing on July 21.
James Cornelius Commodore, 60, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Michael Wayne Fite, 53, failure to or improper signal, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia, failure to notify DOT of address change, one headlight, pretrial conference on July 14.
Logan Earl Gordley, 34, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.
Tracy Neil Grooms, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, serve 90 days, conditional discharge.
Alexander Joseph Hamm, 21, speeding 26 miles over the limit $52 fine, court costs waived.
Taylor J. Harvey, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on Aug. 16.
Thomas Jacob Henderson, 53, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 18.
Donald Hendricks, 67, theft by deception including cold checks under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Erica Huff, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cassie M. King, 28, endangering the welfare of a minor, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, pretrial conference on July 19.
Mekenzie McCain, 23, endangering the welfare of a minor, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on July 21.
William Archie Polley, 30, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 9.
Leticia Prather, 61, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on July 21.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on July 21.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on July 21.
Courtney L. Beckett, 21, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, bound to grand jury.
Courtney Lynn Beckett, 21, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Nathan Thomas Bellew, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, pretrial conference on July 12.
Melanie Bertram, 48, controlled substance prescription not in original container, possession of marijuana, third-degree possession of controlled substances, failure to appear, notice on Aug. 9.
Rebecca Lynn Hedge, 34, first-degree promoting contraband, bound to grand jury.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on July 14.
Kevin M. McCarthy, 59, engaging in organized crime criminal syndicate, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing July 14.
Kevin Mark McCarthy 59, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 14.
Dustin R. McDowell, 27, two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $1,000,000, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment two counts, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 12.
Laura Moore, 42, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.
Heather Ann Niemeier, 30, public intoxication on controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substance second offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Maxwell Lee Pardi, 43, receiving stolen property under $10,000, possession of burglary tools, obscuring the identity of a machine, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 14.
Baldev R. Patel, 44, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Chasity D. Smith, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, serve 90 days with conditional discharge.
Tammy L. Waits, 47, fourth-degree assault child abuse, first-degree strangulation, bound to grand jury.