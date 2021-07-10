Students Make Dean’s List

July 10, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Miami University students who are ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence.

Josh Coleman of Maysville, is earning a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Premedical Studies

Maggie Boughner of Fayetteville, Ohio is earning a B.S. in Business in Marketing

Abi Stapleton of Georgetown, Ohio is earning a B.S. in education, Master of Education in integrated english language arts education, literacy and language

Ian Collins of Georgetown, Ohio is earning a Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science in data analytics, quantitative economics

Skye Duncan of Mount Orab, Ohio is earning a Bachelor of Arts, B.S. in social work in psychological science, social work.

Trending Recipes