Bracken District Court

July 7, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Bradley Carter Adkins, 35, speeding 10 miles over limit two counts, failure to produce insurance card, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William J. Blevins, 39, speeding 20 miles over limit, no/expired registration plates, improper registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathaniel Phillip Pack, 24, driving on a DUI suspended license first offense two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Luis Carlos Palacios, 34, speeding five miles over limit, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin Brett Perry, 29, speeding 26 miles or more over limit, speeding 20 miles over limit, careless driving, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Douglas Anthony Wayne Proffitt, 31, person over 18 assisting underage person to buy alcohol, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Theodore W. Workman, 53, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, giving officer false identifying information, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathaniel L. Atkins, 51, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on July 20.
Jason M. Bartleson, 40, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance,, operating vehicle with expired license, pretrial conference on Sept. 14.
Kimberly Elizabeth Bowers, 27, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Chasity Dawn Clark, 34, second-degree disorderly conduct $150 fine conditional release, alcohol intoxication in a public place $35 fine, court costs waived.
Michael Tavon Gowins, 33, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, failure to maintain insurance $500/$400 fine plus court costs.
Dillan D. Jones, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Austin Tanner Knipper, 20, racing motor vehicle on public highway merged with additional charges of reckless driving and improper start from parked position, $150 fine serve 30 days with conditional release plus court costs.
Ashton Muse, 17, speeding 25 miles over limit, diversion complete dismissed.
John E. Sparks, 34, disregarding stop signs, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 20.
Bradley William Stantong, 20, disregarding stop sign, failure to appear notify DOT.
Jerrod Robert Taylor, 41, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jonnie D. Thompson, 59, failure to wear seat belts, license to be in possession, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Larry Bruce Vice, 62, failure to wear seat belts dismissed.
Brenton Duane Brown, 24, second-degree burglary, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 20.
Christopher Lee Cheesman, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal method requirements, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
Mickey Lee Morton, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal method requirements, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
Heather M. Thomas, 39, second-degree cruelty to animals, disposal method requirements, local city ordinance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.