Robertson District Court

July 6, Judge Charles W. Kuster Jr. presiding:

David A. Boyd, 41, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible energy, pretrial conference on Aug. 114.

Zachary W. Brierly, 24, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., serve 30 days, conditional discharge.

Zachary W. Brierly, 24, operating on suspended/revoked license, serve 30 days, conditional discharge.

Zacahry W. Brierly, 24, improper use of left lane/overtaking vehicle $50 fine, improper/no windshield $50 fine.

Zachary W. Brierly, 24, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $50 fine, no/expired registration plates $50 fine, failure to produce insurance card $150 fine.

Carol H. Collins, 59, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

Jodiah Britton Gifford, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.

William L. Linville, 43, distribution of obscene matter, reckless abuse/neglect of adult, pretrial conference on Aug. 4.

Jeffrey Todd McDowell, 49, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Diane K. Smith, 54, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree criminal trespassing, public intoxication on controlled substances, resisting arrest, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.

Nicole L. Silvey, 41, public intoxication on controlled substances, $100 fine plus court costs.

