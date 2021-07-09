Mason District Court

July 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Courtney Beckett, 21, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
Nathan Thomas Bellew, 41, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., fourth-degree assault dating violence no visible injury, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
David Coomer, 48, driving motor vehicle on DUI suspended license third offense, leaving scene of accident, bound to grand jury.
David R. Coomer, 48, driving motor vehicle on DUI suspended license, bound to grand jury.
Geoffrey A. Davies, 26, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Andrea D. Elliott, 29, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial conference on July 14.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, theft by unlawful taking serve 180 days with conditional release, third-degree criminal mischief serve 90 days with conditional release, waive court costs and bond fee.
Timothy Evans, 62, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V/O., pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Rebecca Lynn Hedge, 34, first-degree promoting contraband, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 7.
Matthew J. Henson, 25, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
Whitney Irvin, 34, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 21.
Whitney Irvin, 34, second-degree fleeing or evading police, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 21.
John W. Irwin Jr., first-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
John Wayne Irwin Jr., 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, $100 fine court costs waived.
Jeremy A. Terrell, 41, public intoxication of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Austin W. Woody, 21, first-degree possession of controlled substances two counts, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.