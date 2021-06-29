Student named MMM award winner

June 29, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Sydney Lilley

Sydney Lilley

Mason County High School senior Sydney Lilley is the 2021 winner of The Mary Margaret Meadows English Award.

Sydney received a plaque and a $250 check as the recipient of the award which is granted each year in memory of Mary Margaret Meadows, a long-time reporter and copy editor.

Mrs. Meadows, who passed away in 2000, was a graduate of Maysville High School and spent her career as a reporter and editor at The Daily Independent and The Ledger-Independent.

The award is presented to a graduating senior either at Mason County High School or St. Patrick’s High School based on essays submitted to the award program. Six students at MCHS participated in the selection process this year.

The topic of the essay required for applying for the award was: Why is it important for you and other members of your community to read a newspaper, watch TV news, listen to the radio, or obtain your news and information from the internet or any other source to stay up-to-date on today’s current issues?

Lilley’s essay focused on educating yourself through the media about the daily happenings in our country

“Human beings are not the center of the universe. Instead, we are part of a community of other humans. We have the free will to do as we chose. We can live an isolated life, uninformed about the daily events happening around the world, or we can be active participants in the community. In order to be an active member of your community, you must read a newspaper or check out a social media site to find out what activities, events, and meetings are occurring in your community” wrote Lilley.

“Educate yourself. Become an active member of your community. Exercise your civic duty and research all candidates in elections. For these reasons and many more, I read, listen, and watch news sources to stay up to date on today’s current issues” Lilley’s essay states.

Sydney is from Augusta, she is the 17th recipient of the award, and the award program has distributed over $6,900 since its inception.

Trending Recipes