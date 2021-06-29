Student named MMM award winner

June 26, 2021
June 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor Presiding:
Jason M. Bartleson, 40, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Jaden Lane Bess, 18, failure to wear seat belt $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
James D. Boggs, 47, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license 60 days serve conditional discharge, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $100 fine, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.
Michael Boggs, 19, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Paul Carroll, 32, failure to maintain insurance, $500/$400 suspended plus court costs.
Bartolon B. Eliseo, 34, speeding 10 miles over limit $20 fine, no operator license $150 fine serve 30 days conditional discharge, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Michael England, 47, theft of services, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
Brad Michael Hamblen, 26, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Kari Anne High, 34, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on July 27.
Jimmy Ray Hunt, 30, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Shaun Kaeff Jr., 19, instructional permit violations, reckless driving, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Shaun Kaeff Jr., 19, disregarding stop sign, instructional permit violations, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Ryder Michael Lewis, 21, resident fishing without a permit, failure to appearm notify Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Randy L. Meador, 41, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, serve 120 days, pay restitution, waive court costs.
Melissa K. Moore, 26, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on July 20.
Meygan R.M. Richter, 26, speeding 10 miles over limit, residents not to use license of another state, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, summons on Aug. 3.
Robert A Rieman, 58, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs, pretrial conference on July 27.
Jennifer R. Sands, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. serve 120 days conditional discharge.
Kenneth Arthur Sims, 29, no brake lights dismissed with proof.
Chasity D. Smith, 33, public intoxication of controlled substances, serve 90 days conditional discharge, waive court costs.
Dominic Joseph Stocker, 24, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Ashley Nicole Thomas, 23, disregarding stop sign, excessive windshield/window tinting, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on July 27.
Christopher Lee Troxell, 50, speeding 15 miles over limit $30 fine plus court costs, operating on suspended license pretrial conference on Aug. 10, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Ricky Wayne White, 68, local city ordinance, $25 fine court costs waived.
Jeremiah Lee Yocum, 45, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree stalking, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.
Samantha Nicole Judy, 33, speeding 19 miles over limit $38 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $100 fine, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle $100, failure to produce insurance card $100.
Charles Thomas Poe Jr., 60, receiving stolen property, bound to grand jury.
William A. Ruf, 23, first-degree criminal abuse of a child under 12 years of age, bound to grand jury.
James D. Boggs, 47, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance second offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 2.