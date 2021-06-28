Incentive is no incentive

I do not agree with Beshear’s incentive of $1,500 to go get a job. In the old days we went and got jobs because we wanted to eat and pay our bills. This is a disgrace.

No hope

Here is some real information for all of those people who stand with and support Planned Parenthood. In Tacoma, Wash., middle school students were recently given flyers provided by Planned Parenthood. The flyers detailed the legal rights of sex-based issues, including the right to get an abortion without parental knowledge. How dare any organization or any person encourage a child to kill their unborn baby? Many grown adult women have life long mental struggles after choosing abortion. Can you imagine what that would do to a child? This pamphlet also informs the students of what age group can legally have sex with an 11-year-old. There’s information on where they can buy condoms and the Plan B emergency contraceptive at any age. Why would any organization be encouraging sexual activity to middle schoolers? Abortions are Planned Parenthood’s most performed and most profitable service. After being paid to kill these little innocent babies they can then turn around and sell their body parts for yet more profit. I guess encouraging sexual activity among the youth is good for business, one service and two money makers from it, what a sinful disgrace. Oh and saying I would never have an abortion but cannot tell somebody else what to do is pro-choice, period. There is no hope for a country that kills its most innocent and vulnerable.