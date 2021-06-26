Mason County District Court

June 22, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Steven Seth Chain, 41, failure to notify owner of damage to unattended vehicle, $100 fine plus court costs.
Alison Marie Spires, 26, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle dismissed, one headlight dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license $50 fine plus court costs.
Taylor J. Harvey, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on July 7.
Jordan Planck, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, serve 90 days conditional discharge waive court costs.
Jordan Planck, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury serve 90 days conditional discharge, first-degree disorderly conduct, 30 days serve conditional discharge.
Kyle A. Adkins, 29, public intoxication controlled substances, 90 days conditional discharge.
Courtney Beckett, 21, three counts of first-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 2.
David Coomer, 48, driving on DUI suspended license, leaving scene of accident, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 2.
David R. Coomer, 48, driving on DUI suspended license, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 2.
Geoffrey A. Davies, 26, first-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 2.
Andrea D. Elliott, 29, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, pretrial hearing on July 2.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial hearing on July 2.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, second-degree burglary, bound to grand jury.
Malcolm Elliott, 38, first-degree promoting contraband, bound to grand jury.
Malcolm L. Elliott, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Malcolm L. Elliott, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Jamon T. Turner, 22, speeding 25 miles over limit, no operator license, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, two counts of trafficking in marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.