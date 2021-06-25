Losing your marbles

In today’s paper Robert Roe was talking about Guinness. I thought he was talking about the place you go to get breathing equipment, turns out he was talking about setting some kind of record. He was talking about stacking M&Ms and getting up to two. Why don’t he try marbles? He gets up to two and we’ll draw him a crowd he won’t believe.

Say a little prayer, please

Let’s say a prayer for all the rescue workers down in Surfside, Fla. Prayers can be heard even if the workers don’t know we are praying for them.

Let’s give them something to worry about

I feel so sorry for Brittany Spears, here she is 40 years old and can’t maintain her own life or do anything she wants to do. Maybe people will stop worrying about Harry and Meghan and all of their problems and worry about Brittany for a while. People should remember their own blessings and what they have instead of the problems of others. The world would be a whole lot better place.