Alumni group awards scholarships

June 23, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

The Mason County Alumni Association awarded several scholarships during Senior Awards Night at Mason County High School.

They include:

Jansen Biddle, son of Brian and Renee Biddle, plans on attending Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology majoring in civil engineering.

Sarah Bravard, daughter of Chris and Ginny Bravard, plans on attending Cedarville University majoring in ministry.

Lexie Burns, daughter of Jason and Stefanie Burns, received the Janie Hord Scholarship. She plans on attending Northern Kentucky University majoring in physical therapy.

Alyssa Cracraft, daughter of Brian and Kellie Cracraft, plans on attending the University of Kentucky majoring in human health sciences.

Mathew Dodge, son of Arnold and Kristie Dodge, plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University or Murray State University majoring in political science.

Hayden Faris, daughter of Kelley and Renee Faris, plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University majoring in history teaching.

Sophia Kambelos, daughter of Stratos and Hope Kambelos, plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University with an undecided major.

Trevor Lawrence, son of Ronald and Angie Lawrence, plans on attending Morehead State University majoring in history.

Sydney Lilley, daughter of Gwen Pollard, plans on attending the University of Kentucky majoring in Psychology with a focus in forensics and criminology.

Dylan Mitchell, son of David and Debby Mitchell, received a renewal of the Kyle Marinaro Scholarship. He is attending Morehead State University majoring in mechanical and manufacturing engineering technology.

Dillon Osgood, son of Chris and Angie Osgood, plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University majoring in health sciences.

Tyler Stice, son of Jim and Angela Stice, plans on attending Eastern Kentucky University majoring in engineering.

Jayden Walton, daughter of Kursten and Paula Walton, plans on attending the University of Kentucky majoring in business/pre-med.

Trending Recipes