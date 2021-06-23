Limestone C.A.R. receives national awards

Limestone Society C.A.R. members are shown at the annual Flag Day Picnic on June 15 with the program speaker, Michael Jones, who portrayed Col. Charles Young. Left to right: Ruth and Rebecca Collins, Michael Jones, Taylor Watts, Oliver Green, Alex and Drew Wood.

The Limestone Society Children of the American Revolution was recognized for its outstanding programs and activities during the past year during the hybrid National Convention held on April 16-18.

The local group achieved the Gold level of the National Merit Award, one of only 22 societies to do this. They were also awarded first place for their American Heritage program that focused on learning about food culture and history plus an honorable mention for the Government Studies program.

During the first week of April, Limestone Society members and seniors participated in the first National Day of Service. They collected items to put together birthday bags that were donated to the Mason County Food Bank. The bags included a cake mix, frosting, gift bag, card, and candles for someone to celebrate a birthday.

Sandra Humphries has recently been appointed to serve as the senior society president for Limestone Society. Membership inquiries are always welcome and volunteers are available to assist families in documenting their lineage to someone who served in the American Revolution. For more information, email [email protected] or call 882-2011.

