June 15, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Dillion Barnett, 24, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 14.
Terry Brown, 44, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Brandon Case, 33, prohibited sale of vehicle/altered VIN number, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
William Chance Corbin, 19, speeding 26 miles over limit, diversion complete dismissed.
Corey Glen Fite, 34, no/expired registration plates, leaving scene of accident, third-degree criminal mischief, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joshua P. Miller, 43, speeding five miles over limit, diversion complete dismissed.
Nathon Cole Mitchell, 18, speeding 14 miles over limit, $28 fine plus court costs.
Heather Ann Niemeier, 30, public intoxication of controlled substances, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
Marti Ann Sidebottom, 46, theft by deception more than $10,000, theft of identity of another without consent, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 12.
Elmer E. Stephenson, 40, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 14.
Elmer Edward Stephenson, 40, possession of marijuana, pretrial conference on July 14.
Thomas Stephenson, 39, flagrant non support, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on July 14.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 14.
Kyle M. Tschaenn, 27, speeding 19 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 14.
Kyle Mitchell Tschaenn, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 14.
Cindy S. Villeda, 25, no operator license, $50 fine plus court costs.
Tonya Wheeler, 54, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 14.
Teena Michelle Combs, 45, three counts of endangering the welfare of a minor, possession of marijuana, disposal method requirements, pretrial conference on July 21.
Timothy Evans, 62, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Cody Eli John Farris, 19, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on July 19.
Darius Lee Groskreutz, 26, second-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on July 14.
Brittany Lynn Hatfield, 31, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference July 14.
Douglas W. Hay, 57, second-degree disorderly conduct, serve 90 days.
Joshua Wayne Hesler, 42, fourth-degree assault minor injury, pretrial conference on June 21.
Wesley R. Huber, 33, two counts of theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on July 19.
Noah K. Kalb, 22, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief, pretrial conference on July 12.
Summer Dawn Lennex, 30, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial hearing on July 7.
Russell S. Martin, 26, failure to maintain insurance, license to be in possession, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Russell Stuart Martin, 26, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear bench warrant issued.
Jonathan D. May II, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, underage trying to buy alcohol, minor purchase tobacco products, pretrial conference on June 21.
Samuel Jay Murphy, 21, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree wanton endangerment, second-degree wanton endangerment, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Myrtle Noel, 25, third-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense serve 180 days with conditional release, possession of marijuana serve 45 days with conditional release, time served concurrently, pay court costs.
Jordan Planck, 29, disregarding stop sign, $25 fine plus court costs.
Jordan M. Planck, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on June 21.
Jordan M. Planck, 29, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on June 21.
Archie W. Cunningham, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., second-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on June 21.
Benjamin Faul, 43, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, bound to grand jury.
Taylor J. Harvey, 24, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 21.
John Mealing, 42, second-degree fleeing or evading police, serve 180 days with conditional release.
Floyd Lloyd Rust, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on July 19.