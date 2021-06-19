Fernleaf Homemakers Hold June Meeting

Fernleaf Homemakers held their June meeting and Annual Summer Outing at the home of President Ann Porter on June 16 at 11 a.m. Marilyn Deatley gave the blessing and we were served a delicious lunch prepared by our hostess, as we enjoyed the beauty of her home and the lovely grounds surrounding the beautiful pool.

We dispensed with the reading of the minutes of our May meeting and Secretary Betty Steele called the roll having 11 members present. Treasurer Marilyn Deatley read her report. We then turned to business at hand including the Master Gardners Tour being held June 26, which will include a box lunch at the cost of $25. Tickets may be obtained at the Extension Office with proceeds going to ovarian cancer.

We also made mention of the State and National meetings coming up.

We are planning to have our indoor yard sale Oct. 2, and a family night outing in the fall. We discussed our baskets being put together for our schlorship fund. There will be an entertainment basket ,a picnic basket and a UK basket.Tickets are $1 each and can be purchased from any club member.

We also received thank you notes from two recipients, Kyle Blevins and Austin Higgins.

Our main focus was on our Annual Tea For A Cause to be held June 27 at 2 p.m., at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville. Parking is available and tickets are $10. All proceeds go to Cancer Fighters United. We look forward to seeing you there!

A door prize was given by Betty Harris and won by Brenda Crackle.

