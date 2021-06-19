Fernleaf Homemakers Hold June Meeting

June 18, 2021
June 9, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Brian Dale Addison, 40, possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal trespassing, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Justin S. Atkins, 31, leaving scene of accident, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jolena Blevins, 45, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 21.
Shabrianna Clay, second-degree disorderly conduct, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Shaila M. Cooper, 23, speeding 14 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no license, license to be in possession, diversion complete, dismissed.
Frankie A. Elliott, 47, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 11.
Mark E. Ellis, 63, speeding 25 miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration receipt, failure to appear notify DOT.
Michael Wayne Fite, 53, failure to or improper signal, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, failure to maintain insurance, drug paraphernalia, failure to notify DOT of address change, one headlight, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
Sara Lee Ginn, 35, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 14.
Ethan Harmon, 19, intermediate licensing violation, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Morgan E. Mason, 21, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear, notice on July 21.
John Mealing, 42, second-degree fleeing or evading police, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 16.
John P. Mealing, 42, operating on suspended/revoked license, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 16.
Robert E. Osburn Jr., 27, failure to wear seat belts, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Shana Mae Padgett, 38, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Heather Ann Sharp, 38, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired other state registration receipt or plates, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lisa Bivens Theiss, 50, theft by unlawful taking under $500, 90 days serve conditional discharge.
Nathan Bellew, 41, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on July 14.
Matthew A. Elliott, 34, failure to dim headlights, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol third offense, driving on a DUI suspended license first offense, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, pretrial conference on July 7.
Timothy Neal Engel Jr., 31, first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, second-degree wanton endangerment of police officer, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 8.
Alexander J. Hamm, 21, operating motor vehicle under influence of drugs/alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on July 7.
Alexander Joseph Hamm, 21, speeding 26 miles over limit, pretrial conference on July 7.
Kristen N. Jackson, 25, no/expired registration plate dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license dismissed.
Tanner Keith Lykins, 34, public intoxication of controlled substances, pretrial conference on June 21.
Crystal M. Major, 39, public intoxication of controlled substance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Nathan Major, third-degree terroristic threatening, jury trial on June 23.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, third-degree assault on police officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, pretrial conference on July 7.
Pamela Rutherford, 38, failure to or improper signal, improper turning, operating vehicle under influence of alcohol first offense, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on July 7.
Carl Ray Swim, 50, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on Aug. 2.
Loretta Tackett, 43, theft by unlawful taking under $500 dismissed.
Chadwick Thomas Jr., possession of marijuana, failure to appear, summons on July 21.
Courtney L. Beckett, 21, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial hearing on July 7.
Courtney Lynn Beckett, 21, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on July 7.
Courtney Lynn Beckett, 21, theft by unlawful taking under $500, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 7.
Pam Bryant, 61, third-degree terroristic threatening, reckless driving, third-degree criminal mischief, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, license to be in possession, pretrial conference on June 21.
Pam Sue Bryant, 61, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking over $500, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 21.
Pamela Sue Bryant, 61, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree assault on corrections officer, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 21.
John W. Irwin Jr., first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, pretrial conference on June 21.
John Wayne Irwin Jr., 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, pretrial conference on June 21.
Tanner Lykins, 34, two counts of third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 21.
Tanner Lykins, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 21.
Tanner Lykins, 34, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 21.
Danielle Renee Neimeier, 39, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on June 16.
Baldev R. Patel, 44, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 7.
Ashley Richmond, 36, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 21.
Ashley Richmond, 36, receiving stolen property under $10,000, third-degree possession of controlled substances, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking of parts from motor vehicle under $500, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on June 21.
Ashley Richmond, 36, third-degree criminal trespassing, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 21.
James M. Roe, 46, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substances first offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol second-offense, reckless driving, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, pretrial conference on June 16.
Brenda K. Schmuck, 64, reckless driving, $100 fine plus court costs.
Hunter Ray Ziegelmeier, 20, third-degree attempted burglary, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 21.