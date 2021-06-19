Bracken County District Court

June 2, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Ryan Tyler Butts, 36, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of controlled substances, probable cause found, bound to grand jury.
Samantha Nicole Judy, 33, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on June 15.
Jennifer R. Sands, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 15.
Jennifer Rae Jean Sands, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, public intoxication of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 15.
June 10, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Aniya Daquise Arnold, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Steven Thomas Baker, 34, custodial interference, dismissed.
Rickie Bradshaw, 47, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license serve 60 days conditional release, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof.
Ricky D. Bradshaw, 47, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, driving on suspended license serve 60 days, conditional release.
Ricky Darrell Bradshaw, 47, improper/no windshield $20 fine, operating on suspended/revoked license $150 fine serve 60 days conditional release.
Charles Jordan Brady, 33, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
Joshua Shane Castle, 43, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Bradley Kyle Hood, 21, speeding 15 miles over limit, $30 fine plus court costs.
Matthew Jude, 22, two counts of wanton endangerment, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 13.
Samantha Nicole Judy, 33, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt $100 fine, failure to maintain insurance $1000 fine.
Samantha Nicole Judy, 33, speeding 19 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 22.
Timmy Lee McFadden, 26, live bait dealers without license $50 fine, two counts buy/sell/transport protected wildlife $100 fine each plus court costs.
Randy L. Meador, 41, theft by failure to make required disposition of property, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jeffrey Douglas Meuchel, 29, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Drew Nathaniel Pendleton, 26, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear notify DOT.
Elizabeth Sinclaire Russell, 27, speeding 15 miles over limit, $30 fine plus court costs.
Jeffrey Isaiah Schraer, 22, speeding 10 miles over limit, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipts, operating motor vehicle on expired license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear notify DOT.
Clarence Robert Schweitzer, 46, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol first offense, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances first offense, disregarding stop sign, no operator license, pretrial conference July 6.
John E. Sparks, 34, disregarding stop sign, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 6.
John E. Sparks, 34, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, inadequate silencer dismissed.
Cathy Christian Walston, 64, two counts of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on July 27.
Jennifer R. Sands, 32, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on June 22.
Jennifer Rae Jean Sands, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, public intoxication on controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Kynlee C. Cornett, 20, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, failure to report child dependent neglect or abuse first offense, tampering with physical evidence, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 22.
Sydawn R. Riley, one headlight, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Stephanie L. Ruf, 42, first-degree criminal abuse of a child dismissed, failure to report neglect or abuse of a dependent child first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 27.
William A. Ruf, 23, first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 22.
Chasity D. Smith, 33, public intoxication on controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 22.