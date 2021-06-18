Robertson County District Court

June 11, Judge Jay Delaney presiding:

Thomas E. Clifton, 53, probation violation, pretrial hearing on July 12.

Jane Margaret Coghe, 36, first-degree bail jumping, pretrial conference on July 12.

Jazz M. Daniels, 35, probation violation, probation continues.

Randi Michelle Fulmer, 32, first-degree bail jumping, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on July 12.

Jared Wayne Hicks, 25, third-degree burglary, theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, theft by unlawful taking under $500, second-degree persistent felony offender, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.

David Allen Price, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances third offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.

Alexander Scott Vice, 24, first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree possession of controlled substances second offense, drug paraphernalia, driving on DUI suspended license second offense in five years, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol/drugs second offense, disregarding stop sign, leaving scene of accident, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on Aug. 9.

Jami Lyn Quinlin, 44, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances second offense, tampering with physical evidence, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, second-degree persistent felony offender, pretrial conference on July 12.

