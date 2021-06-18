Lewis County District Court

June 11, Judge Paul E. Craft presiding:

Danya L. Bentley, 24, failure to produce insurance card, pretrial conference on July 27.

Codie Bevens, 27, speeding 22 miles over limit, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to maintain insurance, pretrial conference on July 27.

Charles O. Borris, 31, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, show cause, failure to appear.

Joshua Gilliam, 38, flagrant non support, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Kenneth Hamilton, 39, fourth-degree assault minor injury, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Jessica M. Harrington, 30, speeding 15 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, show cause hearing June 29.

Michael Kennedy, 37, public intoxication of controlled substances, bench warrant issued.

Johnny Riley, 42, alcohol intoxication in public place first and second offense $50 fine.

Johnny Riley, 42, alcohol intoxication in a public place third offense $50 fine, resisting arrest 64 days served conditional discharge.

Arnold Ray Ross, 61, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substances, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

Anthony Selby, 34, public intoxication of controlled substances $100 fine.

Jeremy Tackett, 36,burning before 6pm during fire hazard season, setting own lawn on fire without precautions, pretrial conference on Aug. 3.

Jessica Zornes, 29, second-degree stalking, bond revoked, bench warrant issued.

Jessica Zornes, 29, harassing communications, third-degree terroristic threatening, bond revoked, bench warrant issued.

Michael Clark, 32, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, receiving stolen property under $10,000, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, preliminary hearing on June 22.

Frank Coburn, public intoxication of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 22.

James R. Coburn, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of substances, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on Sept. 7.

Aaron Evans, 42, first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.

