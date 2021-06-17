June 16, 2021
Hayden Faris has been selected as the latest recipient of the Katie DeSpain Scholarship. Hayden is a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, and the daughter of Kelley and Renee Faris of Oak Fairway Court, Maysville. She will continue her studies this fall at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in history education.
Scholarships are being renewed for two previous recipients.
Colleen Stewart, a 2018 graduate of Mason County High School will continue her studies at Eastern Kentucky University, majoring in exercise and sport science.
Elizabeth McKay, a 2019 graduate of St. Patrick High School will continue her studies at the University of Kentucky, majoring in communications sciences and disorders.
The Katie DeSpain Scholarship is $2,000 per year, and is renewable for up to four total years of undergraduate study. The scholarship was established by John and Ann DeSpain of Maysville, in memory of their daughter. The program recognizes the accomplishments of individuals who excel both in and out of the classroom, and is administered by Hayswood Foundation. Additional information about the program can be found on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.
Reetz scholarships awarded:
Lexie Burns, Brooklyn Commodore, and Conner Sears have been selected as the latest recipients of the William G. and Rosemary Reetz Scholarship.
Lexie, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter of Jason and Stefanie Burns of Maysville. She will continue her studies at Northern Kentucky University, majoring in physical therapy.
Brooklyn, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the daughter Alison Dunaway of Maysville, and Brett Commodore of Maysville. She will continue her studies at Maysville Community and Technical College, majoring in nursing.
Conner, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of Christopher and Emily Sears of Maysville. He will continue his studies at Western Kentucky University, majoring in physics and secondary education.
Scholarships are being renewed for six previous recipients:
Erin Moran, a 2018 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in social work; Victoria Griffith, a 2018 graduate of St. Patrick High School, attending Transylvania University and majoring in math; Samantha Stricklett, a 2018 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in biology; Sherman “Max” Moran, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Morehead State University and majoring in space science engineering; Victoria Prater, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Northern Kentucky University and majoring in social work; and Corby McNutt, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, attending Morehead State University and majoring in space system engineering.
This year’s scholarships have an annual value of $2,000 each, and may be renewed for up to four total years of undergraduate study. The scholarship was established under the will of Rosemary Reetz, in memory of her and her late husband. The program is open to members of the graduating classes at Mason County, St. Patrick’s, and Ripley High Schools, and is administered by Hayswood Foundation. Additional information is available on the Foundation’s web site, www.hayswood.org.
Pat Moore scholarships awarded:
Jayla Sergent, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the latest recipient of the Pat Moore Scholarship. The scholarship is named in memory of the late Pat Moore, who devoted many years of his life to helping area young people better themselves through sports, particularly basketball. The competition is open to student athletes from Fleming County, Mason County, and St. Patrick High Schools. Recipients are selected based on their contributions to their school and community, in addition to their athletic accomplishments.
Jayla is the daughter of Courtney B. Sergent-Fox of Maysville. She was a four-year member of the high school’s soccer and softball teams, and a three-year member of the track team. She will continue her studies this fall at the University of Kentucky, majoring in agriculture/animal science.
Scholarships are being renewed for two previous recipients. Iyanna Johns, a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at Miami University, majoring in architecture. Spencer Magee, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Thomas More University, majoring in exercise science.
Each of this year’s scholarships is worth $1,000, and can be received for up to four years of undergraduate study. The program is administered by Hayswood Foundation of Maysville. More information about the competition can be found on the Foundation’s website, hayswood.org.