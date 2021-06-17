June 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Haley Polley, Campbell Johnson, Makayla Howard and Samuel Porter, from left to right, students from Mason County recently participated in Kentucky Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders Program at Murray State University. IFAL is a five-day summer leadership conference for high school juniors that exposes students to college life and allows them to explore different career paths related to agriculture.

