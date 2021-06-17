Sarah Lillich Named to Dean’s List

June 17, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent

Marietta College’s Sarah Lillich of Georgetown, Ohio, has been named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s High Honors List.

Any full-time Marietta College student completing at least 15 credit hours with a grade point average of 3.75 or better in a given semester is recognized as a Dean’s High Honors List student for that semester.

Lillich, who is majoring in educational studies at Marietta, is a graduate of Georgetown High School.

