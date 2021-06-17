Maysville Lions Club Meeting

Thursday June 3, members of the Maysville Lions Club met with President Angela Jett, welcoming guests third Vice District Governor Steve Pederson and Zone Chair, Region two Zone three Clinton Applegate, both of the Tollesboro, Kentucky Lions Club.
Mary Lou Irwin led the devotional and Joe King Jr. led the Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag.
Members enjoyed a cookout prepared by Bill Boggs and King helping.
Angela asked Steve to administer the oath of office as well as outlining the duties of each office.
Officers for the 2021-22 year are:
President- Angela Jett
First Vice President-Robbie Detrto
Second Vice President-Amy Roberson-Dudley
Secretary-Pat Steimle
Treasurer-Michael Walton
Membership-Jim Rawlings
LCIF Coordinator-Pat Steimle
Club Communication-Marketing-Pat Steimle
Trail Twister-Mary Lou Iriwn
Lion Tamer-Joe King Jr.
Directors — Bill Boggs, Joe Traxel, Dale Irwin
Members pledged to fulfill their duties.
Steve discussed the recent Districts 43K and 43Y District and state convention online. He then informed members of upcoming fund-raising activities of his home club in Tollesboro this summer and encouraged all to attend on June 18-20, and there is a tractor pull June 19.
The minutes of the May 6 meeting were presented by Secretary Pat Steimle.
Treasurer Michael Walton read a letter from the Wald Park Board of Directors advising of the recent tournaments they hosted and expenses for the park outlined.
Robbie made a motion to send a donation and Tom Jett seconded the motion and carried.
A large freezer owned by the Club and used to store food to feed school children, & the Club, tried to be saved, with the help of David Craycraft, but, a new freezer had to be purchased.
Tom Jett made the motion to approve and Robbie Detro second the motion and carried.
Care of the lawn at the clubhouse and Beechwood Park is now being cared for by Jason Mellenkamp.
Maysville Lions Club collected 109 pairs of used glasses from Mitsubishi and Jim Rawlings from the YMCA, as well as the Lion collection box in front of the Lions Building. Members have been collecting four large bags of plastic bottle caps for Camp Crescendo.
Bill Boggs has been in contacted with Roger Owens, scholarship chairman, and four college scholarship will be awarded in the fall.
Roger advised applications have been taken to St. Patrick High School and Mason County High School. Students attending college may also apply.
Mike read a letter from the Blue Grass Council Boys Scouts of America inviting members to their upcoming banquet at the Mason County Recreation Park Browning Shelter.
Retired Police Chief Ron Rice will be honored.
The next meeting of the Maysville Lions Club will be June 17 and the July meeting will be held July 15.
New members and guests welcome.