Stanley named to Dean’s List

June 15, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Tiffany Stanley of Georgetown, OH earned dean’s list distinction for the spring 2021 semester, one of more than 300 undergraduate students to be recognized.

The dean’s list comprises undergraduate students who meet requirements in the Colleges of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences, Professional Schools and Science and Health.

All full-time admitted undergraduate students are eligible for the dean’s list. To be included on the dean’s list, students must have successfully completed at least 12 credit hours with at least a 3.5-grade point average for the semester. The spring list includes students from 21 states and U.S. territories and six countries.

