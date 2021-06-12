Browning Scholarship Recipients Announced

Jansen Biddle, Asher Braughton, Trevor Lawrence, and Andrew Wood have been selected as the latest recipients of the Laurance L. Browning, Jr. Scholarship.

Jansen, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of Brian and Renee Biddle of Maysville. He will continue his studies at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, Terre Haute, Indiana, majoring in civil engineering.

Asher, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of John and Stephanie Braughton of Maysville. He will continue his studies at Asbury University, majoring in biology.

Trevor, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of Ronald and Angie Lawrence of May’s Lick. He will continue his studies at Morehead State University, majoring in history/education.

Andrew, a 2021 graduate of Mason County High School, is the son of Andrew and Beth Wood of Maysville. He will continue his studies at the University of Kentucky, pursuing a career in dentistry.

Scholarships have been continued for four previous recipients.

Meredith Hartman, a 2018 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue her studies at Transylvania University majoring in biology.

Bryan Walton, a 2018 graduate of Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Morehead State University majoring in biomedical science.

Madelyn McElfresh, a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School will continue her studies at Morehead State University, majoring in nursing.

Joshua Coleman, a 2019 graduate of Mason County High School will continue his studies at Miami University, majoring in biology.

Zane Sanders, a 2020 graduate of Mason County High School will continue his studies at Mount Vernon Nazarene University, majoring in pastoral ministry.

Walker Wood, a 2020 graduate of the Craft Academy at Morehead State University and Mason County High School, will continue his studies at Miami University majoring in accounting and finance.

