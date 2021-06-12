Adams County Community Foundation Awards Scholarships

June 12, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0
Kendra Groom receives scholarship award

The Adams County Community Foundation recently awarded five $1,000 scholarships to local Adams County students for the 2021-22 school year.

“We are grateful to our partner, the Scioto Foundation, for administering our scholarship program” said Adams County Community Foundation President, Paul Worley.

“These awards were provided by the Adams County Scholarship Fund, an endowment dedicated to giving financial support to Adams County citizens pursuing college or vocational post-secondary education. We are especially proud that 10 outstanding Adams County citizens applied for the first available scholarships since the endowment fund was established in 2020.”

Those receiving awards include two West Union High School students.

Haley Butcher will be pursuing a degree in business administration and marketing at Morehead State University.

Kendra Grooms will be attending Shawnee State University to obtain a degree in education with an emphasis on science and chemistry.

Caymden Hughes is a graduate of Manchester High School and is a nursing student at Northern Kentucky University.

Two North Adams recipients are Alyssa Mays who will attend Marietta College to major in biology and pre-med and Roxie McNeilan who plans to complete a degree in social work at Southern New Hampshire University.

