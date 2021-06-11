It’s all about human rights

Dear editor,
The Augusta City Council recently voted and passed the first reading of a proposed Human Rights ordinance for our town. Although historic, it was and has been met with much vocal and behind the scenes (and computer screen) opposition and hate. This ordinance and issue are not just about LGBTQ rights and protections, but about basic HUMAN and civil rights, equality, and fairness. I hope many have actually read the 22-page document, as I have, truly try to understand the reasoning behind this proposal, and realize that for once Augusta can appear to be proactive rather than reactive.
So, what does a Human Rights ordinance actually say and promote? These are the main two sentences from the first paragraph: It is the public policy of the City of Augusta to promote fair treatment and equal opportunity for all persons regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age (over 40), disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, or familial status. The City of Augusta desires to implement a policy to protect all individuals within the City from discrimination on the basis of these protected classifications in the contexts of housing and related financial transactions, employment, and public accommodations. Does that sound very harmful, immoral, or wretched to you?
Since 1999, 21 towns, cities, and counties have passed similar ordinances, including many of our neighbors in Maysville, Morehead, Georgetown, Covington, Dayton, Bellevue, Highland Heights, Ft. Thomas, Cold Spring, Newport, and the most recent Crescent Springs. These ordinances are put in place to promote and protect, not divide and alienate. They outlaw discrimination, which if you don’t believe isn’t happening in 2021 in this region and country, then you need to go see a local ophthalmologist. They create more inclusive towns and cities who in turn further develop our residents to reach their full potential at all levels of society.
Do I as an elected official of Bracken County need to speak out on this issue to help raise awareness so that it can pass the second reading at next week’s Council meeting – no. But, do I as a normal resident of Augusta and Bracken County want to speak out in favor of this issue because it is the RIGHT thing to do and I feel that many others may be afraid to speak in support of it – YES!
In closing, there was much discussion this week about how this ordinance will impact businesses, detrimentally. As a small business owner of my family’s 65-year-old lumber company, I was caught by surprise last month when a female customer came in and said her wife told her what to buy for their project. I asked if she was from Bracken County. She said yes, my wife and I along with our children moved here a few years ago and live just outside of Augusta. My only comments to her were, “well, I’m glad you feel protected and comfortable enough to say that, to live here, and to raise your family here.” That’s what human rights, civil rights, equal rights, and fairness can do for a community – bring everyone together, not tear them apart. I hope you will join me in working with and for everybody!
Craig Miller
Augusta