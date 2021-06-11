New and improved fails to be convenient

June 11, 2021
June 1, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Nathan L. Atkins, 51, no operator license, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 6.
Kenneth Dennis, 20, speeding 26 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear notify DOT.
Earl Thomas Halleran, 84, disregarding stop sign, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on July 13.
Brandon Lee Jamison, 23, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card $100 fine, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Christopher William Mills, 28, second-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree criminal trespassing, first-degree disorderly conduct, diversion completed dismissed.
Kenneth P. Pack, 23, two counts of second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, trafficking in marijuana first offense, failed diversion, summons on Sept. 7.
Sydawn R. Riley, 33, one headlight, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plates, license to be in possession, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jackie Edward Scroggins, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence no visible injury, menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, violation of conditions of release, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jackie Edward Scroggins, 42, violation of E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jackie Edward Scroggins, 42, second-degree fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Richard Oliver Slater, 43, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to appear, summons on July 13.
Zachary Scott Smith, 26, two counts of disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, failure to maintain insurance, careless driving, second-degree fleeing or evading police, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, pretrial conference on July 13.
Randall Lee Taulbee, 58, improper display of registration receipts, failure to maintain insurance, failure to produce insurance card, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, diversion complete dismissed.
Katelyn Marie Thomas, 26, speeding 17 miles over limit, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to surrender revoked license, failure to appear, notify DOT, pretrial conference on Aug. 24.
Daryl Wayne Tucker, 57, improper start from parked position, careless driving, inadequate muffler, two counts of operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, possession of open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on July 13.
Eric Spencer Vancamp, 38, failure to wear seat belts $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, failure to produce insurance card $100 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, failure to notify DOT of address change dismissed.
Andrew James Williams, 30, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jeremiah Lee Yocum, 45, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree stalking, pretrial conference on June 22.
James D. Boggs, 47, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, pretrial conference on June 22.
James D. Boggs, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify DOT of address change, pretrial conference on June 22.
James David Boggs, 47, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, bound to grand jury.
Charles Thomas Poe Jr., 60, receiving stolen property, pretrial hearing on June 22.
Charles Thomas Poe Jr., 60, possession of marijuana $150 fine, drug paraphernalia dismissed.
Jeffrey Thomas Teegarden, 54, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Alexander Scott Vice, 24, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substance/date rape drug, bound to grand jury.
Dawn Jolynn Begley, 31, three counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, possession of marijuana, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing June 8.
Ryan Tyler Butts, 36, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree possession of controlled substances, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 8.