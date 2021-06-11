New and improved fails to be convenient

Dear editor,

For over 80 years the ease and convenience of getting a driver’s license at your local courthouse was a luxury and convenience most citizens of our 120 counties in the commonwealth took for granted. Heck when my grandfather, born in 1913 got his license they asked him if he drove to town and just gave him a license at the same courthouse where I would later get my driver’s license.

Now in reaction/overreaction to perceived security concerns about identification fraud, the federal government set a list of requirements for “real ID.” Not wanting to make the mistake of serving the public with a simple and easy way to get an ID to comply with the new federal requirements for identification secure enough to be permitted to fly or enter federal buildings, the General Assembly set out to recreate the wheel and created two standards of identification the Real ID and a regular ID.

I’m sure there was a logic at play other than a stubborn desire to cut our nose off to spite our face, but that logic has remained a mystery to me. After being long-delayed (it was passed in 2007) the implementation of this federal mandate, Kentucky is finally ready. Now it would be too simple to continue with quick, easy and convenient; so now instead of local offices, ID is available in regional offices, for me that office is an hour’s drive away, and if you make an appointment you get an ID there. Circuit clerks will give up their role in the easy simple process of obtaining a license, renewal, and drivers testing location for the “new and improved” regional offices, which are an hour away from my home in Maysville.

Obviously, this isn’t easy or convenient but it’s our government at work. One of the fond mythologies of Kentucky is that the large number of counties is due to a desire to make county courthouses within a day’s horse or carriage ride from the people in the counties; it’s a nice story reflecting a sentiment that we will all soon share when we reflect nostalgically on the good old days when we could get our driver license without spending the day driving to and from the place. Kentucky has a voter ID law, and now it’s making it harder to get a valid ID to use as your proof of identification. But really, it’s an issue of fairness — the elderly, the people working full-time jobs, parents trying to get a kid their license will all suffer because new and improved isn’t convenient and local.

Daniel Collins

Maysville

