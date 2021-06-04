DAR Presents Good Citizen Awards

June 4, 2021

Annually, Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognizes one student from each local high school to honor with the DAR Good Citizen Award.

Students are selected by the faculty at each’s respective school for the qualities of dependability, service, leadership, and patriotism.

Abigail Wardlow and Alyssa Cracraft were selected as the recipients from the Class of 2021.

Alyssa Cracraft is a 2021 honor graduate of Mason County High School. She is the daughter of Brian and Kellie Cracraft of Mays Lick. She served as State President of Kentucky Family, Career and Community Leaders of America and was team captain on the MCHS Volleyball Team. She was involved in Green Dot, National Honor Society, 4-H, FFA, and the Student Leadership Team. Alyssa was a Governor’s Scholar and has won several honors on a local, state, and national level with FCCLA. One teacher stated, “She is respectful, has a positive outlook and personality and makes each person feel valued and important.” She plans to attend the University of Kentucky and major in human health sciences as a pre-physical therapy student.

Abigail Wardlow is a 2021 honor graduate of St. Patrick High School. She is the daughter of Tracie Wardlow, Georgetown, OH, and the late Kevin Wardlow. Her activities included serving as a class officer, Student Council, soccer team, National Honor Society, school musicals, and choir. She plans to attend Marietta College and study musical theater then later attend graduate school with a plan to become a music therapist. Abby has always been willing to share her musical talent by leading the music at weekly Masses and singing the National Anthem at athletic events. One instructor shared, “Abby is a young woman of integrity as she holds firm to her convictions and beliefs.”

