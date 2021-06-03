Citizenship Awards Presented For 2021

June 3, 2021
Limestone Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution has a tradition of recognizing eighth-grade students in the Mason County and St. Patrick schools with the DAR Youth Citizenship Medal.

This honor is given to a student at his or her school who exemplifies the qualities of honor, service, courage, leadership and patriotism.

This year’s recipients are Allie Cascio and Leilani Thomas.

Allie Cascio is a student at St. Patrick School and is the daughter of Anne and Tim Cascio of Maysville. Her teachers described her as someone who wants to be the best student and is conscientious about her work and is also an avid reader. Allie’s teachers also say she shows courage by speaking up for those who are vulnerable. She is active in several extracurricular activities including basketball, softball, golf, pep band and volunteers behind the scenes with the school play.

Leilani Thomas attended Mason County Middle School this past year and is the daughter of Brandy and Galon Thomas of Maysville. As a seventh-grader she worked with a small group of students to help organize the science fair. She started her own small screen printing business through social media and is recognized for her excellent work in the classroom. Her counselor stated she exhibited exceptional communication and leadership skills and she continues to amaze with her work ethic and maturity.

