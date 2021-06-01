HOW YOU SEE IT

Saying it isn’t so
To the “No parking” complainer in Saturday’s paper, it is not true that Kentucky Gateway Museum Center employees are taking up street parking spaces. You should check things before you call in and complain. They park in the city parking lots or the lot by the Limestone building which is owned by the museum.
Being thankful
Let’s thank the good Lord for all the soldiers whether men or women who fought and died for us and made our country free. Also, I thank all the people in the medical and science fields for working so diligently on COVID and trying to find a cure. For many of us, the last year has been very hard, being stuck inside and away from most people. Always scared and not wanting to get sick, I myself have immune system problems and I don’t want to die. Though when it is my time it is my time.
Be careful what you say
Several years ago as a young first-year principal I made a statement to the teachers. I said never say anything to your friends that you don’t want your enemies to know. Somebody went and told employees who weren’t at the meetings that I had told them secrets and not to tell them and this made them very angry. This was not my intention or the meaning of my statement. With experience, I learned to watch what I say as things can be easily taken out of context but my original point in the statement I made that day was immediately proven, simply that people talk.
Leading us astray
American people are like a bunch of rats and Joe Biden is the Pied Piper. Wake up American people, you’re going broke.
Tearing down history
I know the Tulsa massacre in Oklahoma was a horrible deal but how do you right a wrong from 100 years ago? How do you blame other people that weren’t even involved? It’s the same way with the other monuments and pieces of history being torn down and done away with. History should never be covered up or forgotten, it should be out there so everybody can see it and know what happened and why. These monuments mean something to some people, like grave markers. Instead of tearing down history, store it somewhere for future generations to learn from.