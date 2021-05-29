Mason County District Court

May 25, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Shera Kay Craner, 44, speeding five miles over limit dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Brianna Nicole Dietrich, 27, alcohol intoxication in a public place, guilty $25 fine.
Cody Eli John Farris, 18, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 16.
Joseph Tyler Hayslip, 25, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25 fine, failure to maintain insurance guilty $500/$400 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no expired Kentucky registration receipts dismissed.
Katlyn Nicole Hayslip, 26, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to appear notify DOT.
Elmer Shannon Lawson, 42, failure to report traffic incident dismissed, failure to maintain insurance guilty $500/$400 fine, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle dismissed.
Christopher William Mills, 27, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Donna G. Rowe, 66, speeding five miles over limit, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, failed diversion, summons on July 12.
Heather Ann Sharp, 37, theft by unlawful taking under $500, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joshua Allen DeHart, 30, disregarding traffic control device dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty serve 30 days conditional discharge, failure to produce insurance card dismissed.
Timothy Evans, 61, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., pretrial conference on June 16.
Timothy A. Evans, 61, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, operating on suspended/revoked license guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge, failure to surrender revoked license dismissed, improper registration dismissed, no/expired registration plates dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed, waive court costs.
Woodie Insko, 58, local city ordinance, pretrial conference on July 19.
Courtney L. Beckett, 20, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, tampering with physical evidence, pretrial hearing on June 14.
Courtney Lynn Beckett, 20, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, pretrial hearing on June 14.
Archie William Cunningham IV, 28, second-degree criminal mischief guilty serve 90 days conditional discharge, third-degree criminal mischief guilty serve 60 days conditional discharge.
Andrea D. Elliott, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking over $500, pretrial conference on June 14.
Baldev R. Patel, 43, promoting human trafficking, first-degree sexual abuse, bound to grand jury.
Ian Nathaniel Rutherford, 38, fugitive from another state, pretrial conference on June 2.
Ian Nathaniel Rutherford, 38, first-degree possession of a controlled substance first offense, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 2.