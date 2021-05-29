Bracken County District Court

May 25, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Steven Thomas Baker, 33, custodial interference, pretrial conference on June 15.
Brittany R. Berryman, 33, theft by unlawful taking more than $500, unauthorized use of motor vehicle first offense, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
James D. Boggs, 46, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, no/expired registration plates, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 1.
James D. Boggs, 46, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify DOT of address change, not guilty plea, pretrial conference Junne 1.
James David Boggs, 46, drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, second-degree disorderly conduct, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 1.
James Walter Elswick, 61, resident fishing without permit, failure to appear, notify Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Kari Anne High, 33, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 22.
Josephine Hollingsworth,33, local city ordinance, guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
Josephine Hollingsworth, 33, permitting unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle guilty $50 fine 30 days serve conditional discharge, no operator license dismissed and waive court costs.
Dontae Pierre Jackson, 37, no operator license, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Anthony P. Morick, 29, nonresident fishing without permit, dismissed with proof.
Charles Thomas Poe Jr., 59, receiving stolen property, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 1.
Charles Thomas Poe Jr., 59, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 1.
David Allen Ritchey Jr., 30, excessive window tinting, dismissed with proof.
David Allen Ritchey Jr., 30, excessive window tinting dismissed with proof, license to be in possession dismissed with proof, failure to maintain insurance dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Joah Samuel Schricker, 21, nonresident fishing without permit, failure to appear, notify Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Kenneth Arthur Sims, 28, no brake lights, failure to appear, summons on June 22.
Jerrod Robert Taylor, 40, theft by unlawful taking under $500, pretrial conference on July 6.
Jeffrey Thomas Teegarden, 53, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, third-degree possession of controlled substances, drug paraphernalia, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 1.
Kuper Ray Teegarden, 19, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.
Geoffrey A. Thornsburg, 24, resident fishing without permit, dismissed with proof.
Alexander Scott Vice, 23, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree possession of controlled substance date rape drug, not guilty plea, pretrial hearing on June 1.
Vincent Leonard Winey, 20, speeding 10 miles over limit, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Kristen M. Wood, 28, failure to wear seat belts failure to appear notify DOT, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof, license to be in possession dismissed with proof.