Fernleaf Homemakers Holds May Meeting

May 29, 2021 Ledger Indenpendent 719 0

Fernleaf Homemakers held its May meeting Wednesday May 12, at the 212 Market Restaurant, in beautiful downtown Maysville.

The meeting was called to order by President Ann Porter and the Devotion was given by Betty Harris, entitled “A Mother’s Love” written by Kathy Harville from Pike County.

The minutes were read by Secretary Betty Steele, and approved as read.

The roll was called and answered by reflecting on your best memory of your mother.

There were 13 members present.

Treasurer Marilyn Deatley gave her report.

Committee reports were given by Janice B Gifford on Homemakers Exchange, as Coins for Change helps promote the program.

Marilyn Deatley talked about dangerous scams we should be aware of.

We talked about 4-H camp in July and needing college students and or teens for counselors.

Brenda Crackle talked about trans fat and Ann Allison discussed the importance of listening.

There was also mention made of a Butterfly Garden Tour to be held June 26, starting at Washington and through-out the city with boxed lunches served by David Case. For more information contact the Extension office.

Old Business included the State meeting at Bowling Green and some of the things we are responsible for at the National and State meetings.

We then discussed our annual Tea for a Cause to be held June 27, at 2 p.m. at the Cox Building in downtown Maysville. Marilyn Deatley made a motion to keep the admission price of $10 per person the same, with a second by Elizabeth Pendleton the motion carried.

We decided to have three baskets to raffle with proceeds going to the club’s scholarship fund. The three baskets will include an entertainment basket, a UK basket and a campfire basket. Tickets can be obtained from any member of the club for $1 each.

We then gave two scholarships to applicants in the amount of $200 each for this year, with motions made by Ann Allison and second by Tara McCarty, motion carried.

We discussed having a Family Night for Family Strengthening.

Our lesson was on Consumer Scam Alerts.

Geraldine Wynn gave a door prize won by Tara McCarty and another given by Maggie Sledd won by Betty Steele.

Our next meeting will be held June 16, at the home of Ann Porter at 11 a.m. and will be an outdoor barbecue.

Hostesses for this meeting were Betty Harris and Ann Porter giving each of us a flower to plant.

