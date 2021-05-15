Mason County District Court

May 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Larry T. Couch, 39, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear seat belts, failure to appear notify DOT.
Gabrielle Lila Hopson, 21, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25 fine, operating vehicle with expired license dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed.
Michael Jolly, 47, unauthorized recycles, local city ordinance, failure to appear, summons on June 16.
Thomas R. Maines, 43, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle.
Amy C. Metcalf, 48, no operators license, dismissed with a warning.
Hope Michelle Minton, 46, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, notify DOT.
Jason Patterson, 40, Theft of motor vehicle registration plate/renewal decal, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Jordan M. Planck, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on June 16.
Jordan M. Planck, 28, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, first-degree disorderly conduct, pretrial conference on June 16.
Chassidy S. Prudente, 25, no operators license, failure to appear notify DOT.
Lloyd W. Robinson, 60, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs third offense, two counts of operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lloyd W. Robinson, 60, failure to wear seat belts, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Lloyd Wayne Robinson, 60, failure to wear seat belts, no/expired registration plates, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to notify DOT of address change, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Florence L. Schrader, 48, local city ordinance, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
William T. Vaughn, 45, operating on suspended/revoked license, failure to produce insurance card, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 16.
Misty M. White, 44, alcohol intoxication in a public place first and second offense, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, fourth-degree assault no visible injury, failure to appear, issue notice June 16.
Fabian K. Gilbert, 39, third-degree criminal trespassing, failure to maintain insurance, driving on DUI suspended license first offense, operating on suspended/revoked license, pretrial conference on May 19.
Jonathan D. May II, trafficking in marijuana first offense, drug paraphernalia, person under 18 enter premises to purchase alcohol, minor purchase/received alcohol/tobacco products, pretrial conference on June 16.
Douglas Mowry, receiving stolen property under $10,000, receiving stolen property under $500, failure to appear, summons on July 7.
Samuel Paul Prater, 33, operating on suspended/revoked license, guilty 30 days serve conditional discharge plus court costs.
Andrea D. Elliott, 28, theft by unlawful taking under $500, theft by unlawful taking $500 or more, pretrial conference on May 19.
Augustin Perez, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. guilty serve 180 days, second-degree fleeing or evading police, guilty serve 180 days, resisting arrest guilty serve 90 days, concurrent.
Augustin Perez, 29, theft by deception including cold checks under $500, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 19.
Augustin Perez, 29, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance,failure to produce insurance card, license to be in possession, operating on suspended/revoked license, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on May 19.
Sarah M. Preston, 61, failure to or improper signal, no/expired registration plates, failure to maintain insurance, operating on suspended/revoked license, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances first offense, first-degree trafficking in controlled substances heroin first offense, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of controlled substances, bound to grand jury.
Kelly Michelle Showalter, 45, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of controlled substances first offense, drug paraphernalia, bound to grand jury.
Timothy M. Stone, 30, third-degree assault on police/probation officer, pretrial hearing on May 24.
Allen Wallingford, 77, cattle not to run at large, guilty $100 fine plus court costs.
Allen Wallingford, 77, 21 counts of cattle not to run at large, guilty on all counts and $100 fine each count.