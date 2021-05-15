Bracken County District Court

May 11, Judge Kim Leet Razor presiding:
Dawn Jolynn Begley, 30, two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of first-degree possession of controlled substances, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, bench warrant issued.
Joshua Shane Castle, 42, fourth-degree assault domestic violence minor injury, pretrial conference on June 15.
Felisha A. Corman, 44, fourth-degree assault dating violence minor injury, falsely reporting an incident, pretrial conference on June 1.
Vicki Craycraft, 64, local city ordinance, guilty $25 fine plus court costs.
Michelle Lynne Dibert, 53, operating motor vehicle under influence of alcohol second offense, pretrial conference on May 25.
Josephine Hollingsworth, 33, permit unlicensed operator to operate motor vehicle, no operator license, pretrial conference on May 25.
Joseph Karimalis, 40, non approved/insufficient number/no personal float, dismissed.
Billy Joe Moore, 55, failure to wear seat belts guilty $25 fine, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof.
Mark Anthony Skaggs, 54, speeding 10 miles over limit, operating vehicle with expired license, failure to produce insurance cards, dismissed.
Koty Tackett, 40, third-degree terroristic threatening, violation of conditions of release, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.
Koty James Tackett, 40, menacing, pretrial conference on Nov. 9.
Larry Bruce Vice, 61, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt dismissed with proof, no/expired registration plates dismissed with proof, failure to produce insurance card dismissed with proof.
Kelly Marie Wallingford, 31, second-degree driving under influence, not guilty plea, pretrial conference on Aug. 10.
Cathy Christian Walston, 63, two counts of operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, possession open alcohol container in motor vehicle, pretrial conference on June 15.
Jeremiah Lee Yocum, 44, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree stalking, pretrial conference on June 1.
Tracey E. Dillon, 53, failure to wear seat belts, failure to maintain insurance dismissed, failure to produce insurance card dismissed, no/expired Kentucky registration receipt, failure to notify address change to DOT, possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of controlled substances, pretrial hearing waived bound to grand jury.
Michael Eugene Lewis, harassment no physical contact, retaliating against participant in legal process, bound to grand jury.
Andrew James Williams, 29, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., not guilty plea, pretrial conference on June 1.